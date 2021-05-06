Martins Motorsports Extends Partnership with Market Rebellion for the 2021 Season

Martins Motorsports has announced a partnership extension with Market Rebellion, LLC, a leading provider of trading education, content, and tools for independent investors. Market Rebellion is slated to serve as the primary sponsor of the #44 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis Road Course, Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the Cowboy 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.



The continuation of this partnership comes with much excitement from driver and team General Manager Tommy Joe Martins: “It means so much to me to have Market Rebellion come back to the team in 2021 with an expanded partnership”. Martins continued, “It's really exciting to have a sponsor see the value in Martins Motorsports and what we're building here. Dirk, Pete, Jon, & everyone at Market Rebellion have been so supportive of me since that first race at Charlotte last year, and we're looking forward to an exciting stretch of races this fall”. The continuous expansion of at-track, in-person opportunities by NASCAR during the COVID- 19 pandemic allows for sponsor partnerships to advance and progress for all teams, especially smaller family-owned teams like Martins Motorsports.



Pete Najarian, Market Rebellion Co-Founder said, “Tommy Joe exemplifies the commitment to performance through discipline that we preach to our community of traders, in a high-speed exciting way."



Said Dirk Mueller-Ingrand, Co-Founder of Market Rebellion, “Out of all the countless investments we analyze and make, this is definitely one of the most fun for our community of Market Rebels. We're thrilled to continue our partnership!”



MMR PR