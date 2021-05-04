Colby Howard Honors Father, Rodney Howard, For Throwback Weekend at Darlington

Colby Howard will sport a new Project Hope Foundation paint scheme for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, one that has strong family ties.



The No. 15 Chevrolet will honor Colby’s father, Rodney Howard, who drove a similarly styled late model in the early 1980’s at Greenville-Pickens Speedway. Rodney took this paint scheme to eight wins in the 1982 season and finished second in the championship.



The Howard family is well known for tearing up their home track in Greenville, SC, with three generations of winning drivers. Last season, Colby honored his grandfather Buddy Howard, who was a four-time Greenville-Pickens track champion in the early 1980’s.



In addition to his late model career, Rodney Howard also competed in 33 NASCAR Busch (Now Xfinity) Series races earning one Top 5 and six Top 10 finishes. Racing is undeniably in the Howard’s blood, and Colby looks forward to honoring the family history at Darlington.



“I’m excited to be able to run one of my dad’s paint schemes for Throwback Weekend. Thank you to Joe Vaughn and the Project Hope Foundation for allowing my team to do this, it really means a lot to our family. I hope I can have a solid day at Darlington, as it’s one of my favorite tracks!”



Colby Howard has two previous starts at Darlington, both in 2020. His best finish at “The Lady in Black” is 19th position. Currently, Howard sits 26th in the drivers’ points standings.



The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the historic Darlington Raceway for Throwback Weekend on Saturday, May 8th. To keep up with Colby Howard, follow his social media pages @ColbyHoward16 and visit his official website at www.ColbyHowardRacing.com. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM

JDM PR