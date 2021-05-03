Tanner Berryhill to drive for Our Motorsports

Our Motorsports announces today the addition of Tanner Berryhill to its driver roster for the No. 23 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Berryhill will pilot the entry for three races, starting with this weekend’s Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway.



The Bixby, Oklahoma native will have sponsorship from Realty Connect.



“I’m genuinely excited to join Our Motorsports,” Berryhill said. “I can’t wait to work with the team. I’m confident that the car will deliver great results. I’m proud to represent my sponsors at one of my favorite race tracks! Thanks to Realty Connect, Eclipse Claims and everyone who has supported my career.”



Realty Connect, an exclusive real estate brokerage company for “referral only” agents, will be on the hood of the No. 23 Chevrolet for the race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.



Berryhill made her NXS debut in 2012. The 27-year-old driver has amassed 40 starts in the NXS. Berryhill also has two starts in the NASCAR Cup Series.



Berryhill will also pilot the Our Motorsports entry at Texas Motorspeedway in June and the fall Texas Motorspeedway in October. “We are looking forward to having Tanner pilot the Realty Connect number 23 at Darlington this week.



Our Motorsports looking to continue building the 23,” said Our Motorsports General Manager Joe Williams. “Tanner brings a lot of experience in all forms of racing and I believe that will help us at the track too tough to tame. We also excited to be partnered with Realty Connect.”



The Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway will take the green flag on Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m. ET. The 147- lap event will be broadcast on FS1.



Our Motorsports PR