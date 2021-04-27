JCR & ASE are ready to Deliver NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett’s 2006 Paint Scheme for throwback weekend.

Jeremy Clements Racing and All South Electrical are proud to announce; they will be representing 1999 Cup Champion and Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett on throwback weekend. Saturday, May 8th in the Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway.



“I’m really stoked that Chuck from ASE came to me with this Dale Jarrett paint scheme for Darlington. Dale was definitely one of my favorite drivers growing up, and I really admired the way he raced throughout his career.” Clements said. “ Plus, the other thing that pulled this all together was Chuck, and his Dad Charlie are big DJ fans, so we will also be honoring Charlie Koon on the right-side name rail and that’s pretty dang awesome too!” Clements went on to say.



Joining All South Electric as associate sponsors will be: Fox Sports Spartanburg 1400, RE Goodson, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew Performance, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix FilTe rs, Carolina Driveline, CoMetic and ZMAX

JCR PR