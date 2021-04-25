RCR Post Race Report - Talladega 300

“Our TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro had a ton of speed today. Andy Street (crew chief) and the boys brought a really good piece and it was able to suck up behind any car even when I didn't have help out behind. The handling started a little free, then went tight, but the adjustments made on each of our stops definitely improved the overall feeling inside the car.

Everyone executed well today, from Andy on top of the box, Derek Kneeland (spotter) on the roof helping to guide me, and the pit crew with fast stops that put us out front every time.

I hate we didn't get to finish the final few laps, because I think we would have had something for the win. Mother Nature forced the ending, but a top-10 result is still a good day for our Richard Childress Racing team."