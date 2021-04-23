New Associate Sponsors Join Primary Skuttle Tight and Jesse Little at Talladega Superspeedway

It truly takes a village to be competitive in the Xfinity Series, and Jesse is proud to announce two new associate sponsors that will ride along with Skuttle Tight who will be the primary partner, at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. Joining Jesse at Talladega are new associate sponsors Zep and Andy Duckworth Heating & Cooling. Each partner is truly appreciated!

“I can’t thank Chad and the Skuttle Tight family enough for coming on board for Talladega. We’ve had great luck with the Skuttle Tight scheme on superspeedways and I hope that translates again this weekend. It means a lot to the team and me, that we have great partners like Skuttle Tight who are able to come on board and support our program when we need it," Jesse said.

"I look forward to running a smart race and being around at the end because we all know that anything can happen at Talladega. I look forward to bringing home a great finish for Skuttle Tight and new partners Zep and Andy Duckworth Heating & Cooling.

Time is running out! Donations must be received by May 10 to be represented on Jesse's car at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on May 22. Jesse is thankful to all of the people who have donated to the #GiveaLittle campaign to benefit Shriners patients and he still has room for a few additional names on the Car. With a $78 donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children, your name will appear Jesse's car at COTA. Here is the link to donate. Thanks for your support of this amazing cause!