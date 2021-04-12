RCR Post Race Report - Cook Out 250

Sunday, Apr 11 26
RCR Post Race Report - Cook Out 250 NK Photography Photo
Myatt Snider And The TaxSlayer Chevrolet Team Fight Hard For 15th-Place Finish at Martinsville Speedway
 
 
 
15th
 
 
9th
 
7th
 
“Today was one of those days where you had to fight for every spot on the track. We had high hopes coming into this weekend and I definitely thought we had a chance at the win with my experience at Martinsville. Our TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro fired off pretty neutral at the start this afternoon and we steadily made our way back to the front, running consistently inside the top-10. We had ourselves in a solid position for the end. Unfortunately on our last stop of the day, we had to pit twice to tighten some loose lug nuts which forced us to restart in 33rd. I worked my way forward as much as possible, but the center wouldn’t rotate as well and we ran out of laps. My RCR team is one of the best and I wouldn’t want to be doing this every week with anyone else. We will regroup during the off week and go get it in Talladega.” 
 
 
-Myatt Snider
 

