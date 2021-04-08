Tufco Flooring Partners with Jesse Little at Martinsville Speedway

Tufco Flooring returns to partner with Jesse Little and BJ McLeod Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway.

'Tufco Flooring is proud to be back on the No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevy Camaro this weekend with Jesse Little behind the wheel for the NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway Friday night. The race is scheduled to start at 8 PM EST on FS1, and I'm looking forward seeing the Tufco Flooring car battle it out under the lights' said Mike Case, President, Tufco Flooring.

'Tufco Flooring is an industrial flooring company specializing in Epoxy and Urethane flooring and Stainless-Steel drains. Tufco is super excited to again be working with Jesse Little and BJ McLeod Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2021 season.'

'Having Tufco Flooring on board for their second race at their home-town track is a special moment for both myself and Jesse. Looking forward to a good finish under the lights at Martinsville' said owner BJ McLead.

As we head to Martinsville, Jesse is very excited to share a new video with Shriners Hospitals for Children patient Brody as part of his ongoing patient awareness series. Jesse had a chance to visit with Brody this past week and talk about his incredbile story and support he received from Shriners. Be sure to check out Brody and Jesse here: Brody and Jesse Video Series

As part of Tufco's Atlanta and Martinsville sponsorship, they donated $2,500 to Shriners Hospitals for Children in support of Jesse's Circuit of the America's $78 #GiveaLittle Name on car campaign. Jesse is excited to carry the Tufco Flooring name on his car at Circuit of the Americas with all of the others who have donated $78 or more.

Don't forget fans, businesses and the extended Shriners community have the opportunity to be represented on Jesse's car at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) May 22. Jesse is thankful to all of the people who have donated to the #GiveaLittle campaign to benefit shriners patients and he still has room for 125 additional names on the Car. With a $78 donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children your name will appear Jesse's car at COA. Here is the link to donate. Thanks for your support of this amazing cause! Donations must be received by May 10 to have your name included on the car.

'This weekend has been circled on my calendar for a while. I'm so excited to get to compete under the lights of Martinsville Speedway,' Jesse said. 'And, especially with my close partners Tufco Flooring and the Case family on board. It's going to be an unknown racing there at night and with it being a short race if we can maintain track position, anything can happen.'

