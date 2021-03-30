Gdovic to Step In for Ferrucci at Martinsville Speedway

Sam Hunt Racing announces today that Brandon Gdovic will step in for Santino Ferrucci in the No. 26 Toyota Supra during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 on Friday, April 9 at Martinsville Speedway. Ferrucci will not compete in the event as previously announced due to a scheduling conflict.

Gdovic, who was the pole-sitter of the Limited Sportsman race at Martinsville Speedway in 2009, is looking forward to the challenge in the SnapMobile/Toyota Racing Supra. The Supra will be equipped with the SnapMobile.Shop in-car camera throughout the duration of the Fox Sports 1 broadcast.

“I’m looking forward to being back at Martinsville Speedway. I haven’t raced there in nearly 12 years, and it’s an incredible track to race at. High braking, lots of action and close contact,” said Gdovic. “Hopefully it’s a little less pucker-factor than Daytona was, but we have the on-board camera for all of the action.

Ferrucci will be back with Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 26 Supra for the Pocono Green 225 at Pocono Raceway on June 27 — a track that he has prior experience at in an IndyCar.

Sam Hunt Racing PR