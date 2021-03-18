Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Atlanta NXS Advance

What are your expectations this Saturday at Atlanta? “Atlanta is a unique track. I only have one start there, but I know my SHR teammates have had some success there in the Cup Series. We’ve had a fast car this season, but we’ve just had some bad luck up until last weekend. I plan to get some advice from my Cup teammates, continue to put the bad luck behind us, and get another good run this Saturday in our Monster Energy Ford Mustang.” What has it been like adjusting to Stewart-Haas Racing this season after racing at Joe Gibbs Racing the past three seasons? “The culture is quite a bit different. Both are good cultures, they’re just different. I’m really liking and really gelling with the new guys over at Stewart-Haas Racing. I feel like me and Richard (Boswell, crew chief) have worked really well together these last couple of races, so I think things are going in the right direction. I’m just looking forward for a whole race to be put together from start to finish, and I feel like we’ll have pretty good speed at Atlanta.” What’s your learning curve been like as you compete in the Xfinity Series? “I’m learning a lot. I’m learning how to carry myself. I’m trying to walk that fine line between cockiness and confidence. If you’re not confident in this sport, then you’ll get run over and get eaten alive. So I think that you have to be confident and know who you are. You know that you worked hard to get here and that you have to go win races for your team.” TSC PR