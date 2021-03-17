ForeverLawn North Central Georgia Sponsors Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports

With the race coming up this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, we are excited to announce that ForeverLawn North Central Georgia is a proud sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity series, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and the JD Motorsports team.

"We are thrilled to support Jeffrey Earnhardt in the race on Saturday," said Debbie Thompson, owner of ForeverLawn North Central Georgia. "He has been such a strong partner for us, and his fans have been incredibly supportive. We appreciate the opportunity to serve the racing community with our premium synthetic turf solutions."

ForeverLawn signed a 15-race deal with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series, and the March 20 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is the next race in the agreement. Earnhardt will be driving the number 0 Camaro sporting the ForeverLawn paint scheme dubbed by fans as the "#BlackandGreenGrassMachine".

"Thank you to ForeverLawn North Central Georgia for your valuable sponsorship and support for our team at the Atlanta race," said Tony Priscaro of JD Motorsports. "We appreciate the partnership immensely, and looking forward to a strong finish on Saturday."

For more information about ForeverLawn products call ForeverLawn North Central Georgia at 706.485.5899, or visit ncga.foreverlawn.com.

ForeverLawn PR