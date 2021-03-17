ForeverLawn Recommits to Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports in 15-Race Deal

Jeffrey Earnhardt returned to the race track in 2021 with the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme after he and his team, JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, signed a 15-race deal with the leading synthetic grass company earlier this year.

ForeverLawn is the primary sponsor of Earnhardt's number 0 Camaro at 15 races throughout the season. The partnership started with the February 13 race at Daytona International Speedway, and culminates at the playoff race at Phoenix Raceway on November 6.

"We couldn't be happier to have Jeffrey Earnhardt as part of the ForeverLawn family," said Dale Karmie, owner of ForeverLawn. "Getting to know Jeffrey and the team has been a real pleasure for me personally and for our entire company. Our network of over 70 dealers, as well as our home office in Louisville, Ohio, stand behind Jeffrey and the whole team."

ForeverLawn offers premium synthetic turf products to a variety of markets including residential, commercial, educational, and recreational. As a leader in research and development, the forward-thinking company prides itself on developing solutions to meet their customers' needs.

"We are excited to bring our exceptional synthetic grass solutions to the racing community," said Donna Kent, Marketing Director at ForeverLawn. "From NASCAR drivers and sponsors, to track operators, to racing fans, everyone can benefit from our beautiful, functional products that help people increase their enjoyment and use of their space.

Fans of Earnhardt have nicknamed the striking ForeverLawn car the "black and green grass machine," and have started including the social media hashtag #BlackandGreenGrassMachine in their posts promoting the popular driver. ForeverLawn provides NASCAR partnership updates via social media such as contests, merchandise giveaways and sales, and even opportunities to meet with Jeffrey himself.

Jeffrey Earnhardt is the grandson of legendary NASCAR Hall of Fame member, Dale Earnhardt. As a member of the Earnhardt family, Jeffrey has leagues of fans that support him on and off the racetrack. When not behind the wheel of a race car going nearly 200 miles-per-hour, Jeffrey can be found outdoors hunting, fishing, and doing everything in between.

Earnhardt has been racing since his youth in various divisions but focuses all of his efforts towards the NASCAR Xfinity Series these days. With the support of hundreds of thousands of fans watching each week, Jeffrey puts his heart and soul into the racing program with his team. Jeffrey drives the No. 0 car full-time for JD Motorsports, and plans to compete in 33 races throughout the season. Earnhardt has finished in the top 20 in his last two races in Phoenix and Las Vegas, and his sponsors have high hopes for a strong season this year.

To keep up with Jeffrey Earnhardt, follow along on his social media pages @JEarnhardt1 on Twitter and Instagram, and JeffreyEarnhardt on Facebook. ForeverLawn shares race-related updates on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and will launch the new fan account @TeamForeverLawn shortly. For all things JDM, follow along on their social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM

For more information about ForeverLawn products or business opportunities, call ForeverLawn at 330.499.8873, or visit foreverlawn.com.

