RCR Post Race Report - Call 811 Before You Dig 200

“Today was an eventful day for our TaxSlayer team. There was a lot of beating and banging out there and no one wanted to give an inch. After solidly running inside the top-10 for most the day, I was sent into the wall and we were forced to pit under caution with 25 laps to go. We didn’t have any sticker tires left, so my Crew Chief Andy Street gave me a set of scuffs and I went to work in the final laps. To rebound and finish 11th after all that is a huge accomplishment for our Richard Childress Racing team. Phoenix Raceway has been one of my tougher tracks personally and Andy and I had conversations this week about how we wanted and needed to be better after our races here last season. We did that and learned a lot for our trip back here in the fall.”

-Myatt Snider