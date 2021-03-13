Shriners Hospitals for Children is Working on New Initiative to Put Your Name on Jesse's Car

Shriners Hospitals for Children along with Jesse Little and B.J. Mc Leod Motorsports are finalizing plans to provide you with an opportunity to have your name on Jesse's car on May 22 during the race at Circuit of the Americas.

'We had such amazing support over the last year from all of our fans helping to raise over $25,000 so that Shriners can continue to do what they do best - provide exceptional care for children and their families and continue with research to be able to provide the best care possible,' Jesse said. 'Because of this support we thought now is a great time to step it up a bit and to give back to our fans who have given generously to Shriners. With a $78 or more donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children through this link , you will have the opportunity to have your name appear on my car at a future race.'

Be sure to watch the video announcement with Ethan and have your donations in by May 10 so all names appear on the car.

This week at Phoenix Raceway, Skuttle Tight will again be riding along as primary sponsor for the No. 78. As fans are being allowed back into the races, the teams and drivers are also allowed to have some special guests attend the race. Jesse was honored to have Cpl. Michael Kompelein, currently serving on active duty at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California. Michael is the son of Chad Kompelien, President of Skuttle Tight.

"We decided to add Las Vegas and Phoenix as the first two primary races for 2021 with Jesse Little and his new team B. J. McLeod Motorsports" said President Chad Kompelien. "Jesse and his team have been working hard to find new supporters this year and we are glad to jump on board for the next two races. We value the great relationship with Jesse and appreciate the challenge he faces securing sponsorship and partners each race so are happy to support Jesse for the next two races," said Chad.