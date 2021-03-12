511 Auction Partners with Landon Cassill and JD Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to welcome loyal partner 511 Auction back onboard Landon Cassill’s No. 4 Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway. This season marks the second year that the online auction site was featured on a JDM entry, and the fourth year that company owner Dan Platt has been associated as the uniform provider for the crew.



511 Auction specializes in buying and selling large items, such as Recreational Vehicles, Watercraft, Farm/Industrial Equipment and Real Estate. The auction site was prominently featured on Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 0 Chevrolet last season at Bristol Motor Speedway, and serves as an associate partner on all four cars throughout the entirety of the racing season.



Driver Landon Cassill opened up the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on a hot streak of consistent finishes, with a season-best finish of 12th at the Daytona Road Course. Cassill currently sits 13th in the driver’s points standings, while the No. 4 team sits 17th in owner’s points heading into Saturday’s Call811 Before You Dig 200 at Phoenix.



In addition to the large items and equipment, 511 Auction also serves as JDM’s outlet for race-used sheet metal, fire suits, and team gear. Fans are encouraged to visit www.511Auction.com periodically throughout the season to view exclusive memorabilia not available for purchase elsewhere on the market.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series season wraps up the West Coast Swing at Phoenix Raceway with the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 on Saturday. To keep up with Landon Cassill, follow his social media pages @LandonCassill and visit his official website at www.LandonCassill.com. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM

JDM PR