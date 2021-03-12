Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Phoenix NXS Advance

What do you want to take away from this weekend’s race at Phoenix? “I’m excited for Phoenix. It’s a cool track that will also play a key role in the race for the championship. Luck hasn’t really been on our side these past few weeks, so hopefully we can turn that around this Saturday. There’s a lot we can learn from this weekend that can transfer over to November, so I’m ready to get to work with Richard (Boswell, crew chief) and the team.” Have you been watching film after each race to learn for the next one? “Yes, quite a bit. I like to watch the Cup races a lot. Some people just watch their series’ races to prepare, but I like to see how tracks are run in the Cup Series. It’s cool to me that you can learn something from any type of series.” What’s it like to be the sole focus at Stewart-Haas Racing and not have teammates in the series who you can rely on? “It’s a bit different, to be honest. At Daytona, I had two really good teammates in (fellow Ford drivers) Austin Cindric and Ryan Sieg, and I felt like me and Austin worked pretty well together to keep our Mustangs up front. But, throughout the day-to-day process, it is a little bit different without two to three teammates with you every single week on the track. It’s kind of me just leaning on Richard Boswell than my teammates. But I also have really good Cup teammates who have won a lot of races in the Xfinity program at Stewart-Haas Racing in Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer. I can call up and ask them any questions any time. So, I feel like we’re handling it pretty well. How does it feel going into these races with no practice and being with a new team? “I don’t feel behind at all this year. Last year was really overwhelming to go to places I had never been before without practice and try to go race there. By the time the final stage of the race rolled around, I was just starting to figure out that racetrack and we were loaded up and headed to the next track the next week. This time around, I’ve been to these racetracks before and I’m definitely more confident in myself, so I’m really looking forward to the rest of this season. I feel like it will definitely be better.” TSC PR