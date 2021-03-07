RCR Post Race Report - Alsco Uniforms 300

"Today definitely didn't go as planned for our TaxSlayer team. Coming off our first win last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway, our Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was able to start on the pole and have track position early. We battled a loose-handling condition during the opening stage and I struggled to commit wheel to it off the wall. My crew chief Andy Street had a plan to make adjustments to our Camaro, but unfortunately, as we were entering pit road during the first stage break, the cars in front of me stacked up without notice and as a result, our hood had significant damage. After a few stops for repairs, the pit crew had the car feeling pretty close to how it did at the beginning of the race and we quickly worked our way back to the top-20. Bad luck struck again at the halfway point of the race, when our water temperatures skyrocketed and we were forced to pit under green to cut a hole in the nose and fix duct work. Our No. 2 team does not give up and we kept battling in the final 100 laps. Even though we didn't have the finish we were hoping for, we now have some notes to go back and dissect before coming back to Vegas for the start of the playoffs."

-Myatt Snider