FOX Sports Announces Full Roster of Driver Analysts for 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Furthering its innovative move to feature active NASCAR drivers as guest analysts in the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth, FOX Sports again has assembled an all-star cast of competitors for its 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race telecasts.

For Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (4:30 PM ET on FS1), Joey Logano and Kurt Busch have the call alongside play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander, with pit reporting by Jamie Little and Regan Smith. Austin Dillon calls Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas (9:00 PM ET on FS1) with Vince Welch and Michael Waltrip.

Beginning with the inaugural “Drivers Only” NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway in 2017, FOX NASCAR has continued to pair active drivers with Alexander on a weekly basis. FOX Sports has furthered that effort with the addition of NASCAR drivers as guest analysts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series booth with Welch and Waltrip. In all, FOX Sports features well more than a dozen NASCAR Cup Series drivers, former drivers or crew chiefs throughout the 2021 Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series seasons, with Tony Stewart, Drew Blickensderfer, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez making their first analyst appearance. Additionally, FOX Sports’ “Drivers Only” telecast returns this season at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 29 (1:00 PM ET on FS1), with an on-air driver team to be announced in the near future.

FOX NASCAR driver analyst schedule for 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series:

Race Date Race Play-by-Play Analyst or Driver Analyst* Driver Analyst* Network/Start Time (ET) 2/12 Daytona NCWTS Vince Welch Michael Waltrip Jamie McMurray FS1/7:30 PM 2/13 Daytona NXS Adam Alexander Clint Bowyer Tony Stewart FS1/5:00 PM 2/19 Daytona RC NCWTS Vince Welch Michael Waltrip N/A FS1/7:30 PM 2/20 Daytona RC NXS Adam Alexander Drew Blickensderfer Joey Logano FS1/5:00 PM 2/27 Miami NXS Adam Alexander Kurt Busch Aric Almirola FS1/4:30 PM 3/5 Las Vegas NCWTS Vince Welch Michael Waltrip Austin Dillon FS1/9:00 PM 3/6 Las Vegas NXS Adam Alexander Joey Logano Kurt Busch FS1/4:30 PM 3/13 Phoenix NXS Adam Alexander Joey Logano Daniel Suarez FS1/5:30 PM 3/20 Atlanta NCWTS Vince Welch Michael Waltrip Ryan Blaney FS1/2:30 PM 3/20 Atlanta NXS Adam Alexander Ryan Blaney Tyler Reddick FS1/5:00 PM 3/27 Bristol NCWTS Vince Welch Michael Waltrip Joey Logano FS1/8:00 PM 4/9 Martinsville NXS Adam Alexander Ryan Blaney Austin Dillon FS1/8:00 PM 4/17 Richmond NCWTS Vince Welch Michael Waltrip TBD FS1/1:30 PM 4/24 Talladega NXS Adam Alexander Joey Logano TBD FOX/4:00 PM 5/1 Kansas NCWTS Vince Welch Michael Waltrip TBD FS1/7:30 PM 5/7 Darlington NCWTS Vince Welch Michael Waltrip TBD FS1/7:30 PM 5/8 Darlington NXS Adam Alexander Kevin Harvick Bubba Wallace FS1/1:00 PM 5/15 Dover NXS Adam Alexander Brad Keselowski TBD FS1/1:30 PM 5/22 COTA NCWTS Vince Welch Michael Waltrip TBD FS1/1:00 PM 5/22 COTA NXS Adam Alexander Bubba Wallace TBD FS1/4:00 PM 5/28 Charlotte NCWTS Vince Welch Michael Waltrip TBD FS1/8:30 PM 5/29 Charlotte NXS “Drivers Only” TBA TBA TBA FS1/1:00 PM 6/5 Mid-Ohio NXS Adam Alexander Michael Waltrip Jamie McMurray FS1/1:00 PM 6/12 Texas NCWTS Vince Welch Michael Waltrip Joey Logano FS1/1:00 PM 6/12 Texas NXS Adam Alexander Joey Logano Brad Keselowski FS1/4:00 PM

*subject to change

Fox Sports PR