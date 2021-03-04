FOX Sports Announces Full Roster of Driver Analysts for 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

FOX Sports Announces Full Roster of Driver Analysts for 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Furthering its innovative move to feature active NASCAR drivers as guest analysts in the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth, FOX Sports again has assembled an all-star cast of competitors for its 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race telecasts.

For Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (4:30 PM ET on FS1), Joey Logano and Kurt Busch have the call alongside play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander, with pit reporting by Jamie Little and Regan Smith. Austin Dillon calls Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas (9:00 PM ET on FS1) with Vince Welch and Michael Waltrip.

Beginning with the inaugural “Drivers Only” NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway in 2017, FOX NASCAR has continued to pair active drivers with Alexander on a weekly basis. FOX Sports has furthered that effort with the addition of NASCAR drivers as guest analysts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series booth with Welch and Waltrip. In all, FOX Sports features well more than a dozen NASCAR Cup Series drivers, former drivers or crew chiefs throughout the 2021 Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series seasons, with Tony Stewart, Drew Blickensderfer, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez making their first analyst appearance. Additionally, FOX Sports’ “Drivers Only” telecast returns this season at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 29 (1:00 PM ET on FS1), with an on-air driver team to be announced in the near future.

FOX NASCAR driver analyst schedule for 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series:

 

Race Date

Race

Play-by-Play

Analyst or Driver Analyst*

Driver Analyst*

Network/Start Time (ET)

2/12

Daytona NCWTS

Vince Welch

Michael Waltrip

Jamie McMurray

FS1/7:30 PM

2/13

Daytona NXS

Adam Alexander

Clint Bowyer

Tony Stewart

FS1/5:00 PM

2/19

Daytona RC NCWTS

Vince Welch

Michael Waltrip

N/A

FS1/7:30 PM

2/20

Daytona RC NXS

Adam Alexander

Drew Blickensderfer

Joey Logano

FS1/5:00 PM

2/27

Miami NXS

Adam Alexander

Kurt Busch

Aric Almirola

FS1/4:30 PM

3/5

Las Vegas NCWTS

Vince Welch

Michael Waltrip

Austin Dillon

FS1/9:00 PM

3/6

Las Vegas NXS

Adam Alexander

Joey Logano

Kurt Busch

FS1/4:30 PM

3/13

Phoenix NXS

Adam Alexander

Joey Logano

Daniel Suarez

FS1/5:30 PM

3/20

Atlanta NCWTS

Vince Welch

Michael Waltrip

Ryan Blaney

FS1/2:30 PM

3/20

Atlanta NXS

Adam Alexander

Ryan Blaney

Tyler Reddick

FS1/5:00 PM

3/27

Bristol NCWTS

Vince Welch

Michael Waltrip

Joey Logano

FS1/8:00 PM

4/9

Martinsville NXS

Adam Alexander

Ryan Blaney

Austin Dillon

FS1/8:00 PM

4/17

Richmond NCWTS

Vince Welch

Michael Waltrip

TBD

FS1/1:30 PM

4/24

Talladega NXS

Adam Alexander

Joey Logano

TBD

FOX/4:00 PM

5/1

Kansas NCWTS

Vince Welch

Michael Waltrip

TBD

FS1/7:30 PM

5/7

Darlington NCWTS

Vince Welch

Michael Waltrip

TBD

FS1/7:30 PM

5/8

Darlington NXS

Adam Alexander

Kevin Harvick

Bubba Wallace

FS1/1:00 PM

5/15

Dover NXS

Adam Alexander

Brad Keselowski

TBD

FS1/1:30 PM

5/22

COTA NCWTS

Vince Welch

Michael Waltrip

TBD

FS1/1:00 PM

5/22

COTA NXS

Adam Alexander

Bubba Wallace

TBD

FS1/4:00 PM

5/28

Charlotte NCWTS

Vince Welch

Michael Waltrip

TBD

FS1/8:30 PM

5/29

Charlotte NXS “Drivers Only”

TBA

TBA

TBA

FS1/1:00 PM

6/5

Mid-Ohio NXS

Adam Alexander

Michael Waltrip

Jamie McMurray

FS1/1:00 PM

6/12

Texas NCWTS

Vince Welch

Michael Waltrip

Joey Logano

FS1/1:00 PM

6/12

Texas NXS

Adam Alexander

Joey Logano

Brad Keselowski

FS1/4:00 PM

*subject to change

 

Fox Sports PR

