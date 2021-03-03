Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Las Vegas NXS Advance

|
Riley Herbst Notes of Interest
• Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts the fourth race of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300. It’s also the hometown race for Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 South Point Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing. The recently minted 22-year-old (Herbst’s birthday was Feb. 24) is a third-generation racer from Las Vegas. His grandfather, Jerry, and uncles Tim and Ed, and father Troy, are all Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame inductees for being championship-winning off-road racers.
• Furthering the hometown connection is Herbst’s South Point Ford Mustang. Featuring more than 2,100 guestrooms, the South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa overlooks the famous Las Vegas Strip and the serenity of the surrounding mountainscape. Each oversized guestroom features state-of-the-art LED televisions as well as WiFi with high-speed internet connections. Guests visiting South Point Hotel will experience affordable luxury through a casino offering top-of-the-line gaming technology, more than 60 table games and a separate race and sports book area, 11 restaurants, world-class Costa Del Sur Spa and Salon, a 400-seat showroom featuring headliner entertainment, a 700-seat Bingo room, a 16-screen Cinemark movie complex, a 64-lane bowling center, a 52,000-square foot Conference Center and an 80,000-square foot Exhibit Hall. The venue is the “Official Hotel and Casino of Las Vegas Motor Speedway” and sponsor of the September 2021 Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series race, South Point 400. Connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.
• Herbst was an Xfinity Series rookie last year, and in his last two visits to Las Vegas he finished ninth and 12th, respectively, in the February and September races. However, that February race in 2020 was not the first time Herbst raced an Xfinity Series car at the 1.5-mile oval. As part of a nine-race Xfinity Series schedule in 2019, Herbst competed at Las Vegas on Sept. 14 and acquitted himself well, starting 15th and finishing ninth for what was his fourth career Xfinity Series top-10. Herbst now has 21 career top-10s as he heads into the Alsco Uniforms 300.
• In last week’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Herbst endured an up-and-down day. He started 29th and climbed to as high as fourth, where he started the final stage. Herbst was poised to race with the leaders and potentially contend for the win, but on lap 99, Justin Allgaier came off turn two and pinched Herbst into the outside wall. This damaged the front end of Herbst’s No. 98 Ford and forced a prolonged pit stop for repairs. Herbst restarted 30th and rallied his way into the top-15 by lap 109. He ultimately finished 11th, one spot shy of his third consecutive top-10 at Homestead.
Riley Herbst, Driver of the No. 98 South Point Ford Mustang
You’re heading to your hometrack – Las Vegas Motor Speedway. What are your expectations for the race?
“I’m really looking forward to heading back to Vegas. I think we’ll be really, really fast and have some good success – at least that’s what we’re planning for. The No. 98 won that race last year, so I’m looking forward to going back home to race that one. I just think we kind of need to work through the first four or five races and see where we are because it’s a new team for me. For the first five races, we’re just kind of judging everything and, hopefully, after that and after the first quarter of the season, we can be in contention for wins and be racing up front.”
With the success the No. 98 team had last year with Chase Briscoe, particularly at tracks like Homestead and Las Vegas, are you talking with him to get advice?
“A lot of it comes from my crew chief, Richard Boswell. I lean on him a lot. I’ve also talked to Chase a few times – especially before the (Daytona) road course. He’s in a new position himself in the NASCAR Cup Series and trying to get his grips around him, but he’s helped me out quite a bit by telling me to take my time and trust in Richard. He said to know that the No. 98 South Point Ford is fast and to have some fun.”
How much fun are you going to have when you go back to your hometown of Las Vegas?
“I haven’t been back home since the holidays, so it’ll be cool to see some people and I’m really excited that our governor decided to allow some people in the stands. Honestly, I’m excited to be racing in front of a hometown crowd. Man, the No. 98 team was fast and swept both races last year – so, no pressure there (laughs). But I’m looking forward to a good run and having some fun back home.”
