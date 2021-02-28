NXS: Myatt Sinder gets first Xfinity Series career win at Homestead

Myatt Snider took the lead on the second overtime attempt and held off Tyler Reddick to win his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

This marks the second week in a row that the series has seen a first time winner after Ty Gibbs’ win last Saturday on the road course at Daytona.



Snider was able to rebound in the second overtime restart to take the lead. During the first attempt, Snider spun his tires and lost the lead to Reddick before AJ Allmendinger brought out the caution.



“I guess I learned by lesson on that first restart,” Snider told FS1 post-race.



Rounding out the top five were Tyler Reddick in second, Brandon Jones in third, Daniel Hemric in fourth and Jeb Burton in fifth.



Jeb Burton’s fifth place finish is his third straight top five this season. He is the only driver to do so.



Noah Gragson’s bad luck continued on Saturday after he had the chance to win but lost in the closing laps.



David Starr had a tire go down and hit the wall. Gragson came up on Starr and slammed into the back of Starr has he slowed down, ending Gragson’s race.



“What are you going to do”? Gragson told FS1 post-race. You’ve got dip— in the way every single week.”

Gragson would finish 34th while Starr would finish 22nd.

Rounding out the top ten were Justin Haley in sixth, Brett Moffitt in seventh, Ryan Sieg in eighth, Jeremy Clements in ninth and Josh Berry in tenth.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads into Las Vegas Motor Speedway next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on FS1.

Stage 1 Winner: AJ Allmendinger

Stage 2 Winner: Austin Cindric

Race Winner: Myatt Snider