Swenson Adivsors to partner with Landon Cassill and JD Motorsports at Homestead Miami

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to welcome Swenson Advisors back as a primary partner, as they join Landon Cassill aboard the No. 4 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



Last October, Swenson Advisors supported drivers Jeffrey Earnhardt and BJ McLeod at Talladega Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. This weekend’s race at Homestead will be the accounting firm’s third ever race as a primary partner with JD Motorsports.



Swenson Advisors, based out of Southern California, is linked with KSDT CPA, a loyal JDM partner, through AccountLease™. Earlier this week, it was announced that KSDT CPA was returning to the race team as well with Jeffrey Earnhardt. Homestead-Miami offers a unique opportunity to the two CPA’s, as they will have a chance to compete head-to-head during the same race.



JDM teammates Landon Cassill and Jeffrey Earnhardt will represent the CPA’s on the East and West Coast, promoting a friendly competition to raise funds for the Swenson Children's Foundation. Donations to the Swenson Children’s Foundation can be made by visiting www.swensonchildrensfoundation.org.



Steve Austin of Swenson Advisors had this to say about the partnership: “The Swenson team is looking forward to competing again this year. Our good friends at KSDT CPA will also be running and we will see how the two CPA firms from opposite coasts do this time. This year we are also raising 10k from supporters of these cars for the Swenson Children’s Foundation, a big feat in itself.”



Cassill’s No. 4 Chevrolet is coming off a solid 12th place finish at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course last Saturday, and the team currently sits 17th in Owners Points. As a driver, Landon sits comfortably in 15th place after two races.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series season makes a stop in South Florida at the Homestead-Miami Speedway this Saturday. To keep up with Landon Cassill, follow his social media pages @LandonCassill and visit his official website at www.LandonCassill.com. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM



JDM PR