Riley Herbst Finishes 39th at Daytona Road Course

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Overview:

Riley Herbst’s 39th-place finish in the Super Start Batteries 188 at Daytona Presented by O’Reilly did not reflect his strong start to the second NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2021 season at the Daytona road course. The No. 98 Monster Energy driver started the race 16th but didn’t stay there for long. By lap two, he was up to eighth, and he only kept moving up from there. The team stayed out for both of the cautions in the first stage in an effort to earn stage points at the conclusion of lap 15. Unfortunately, Herbst was involved in an incident as he was coming to the start-finish line at the end of the first stage. The No. 98 Ford Mustang ran out of room while trying to avoid the No. 16 coming down on the track, forcing Herbst to go through the grass on the front stretch. He finished third in the stage, but the damage sustained in the incident was too much for the team to continue the race.

Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“Our No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang was fast in the first stage. We worked our way from 16th to eighth in the first lap and just kept gaining spots from there. Coming to the end of Stage 1, we were in a good spot to get some stage points, but we ran out of room when the No. 16 came down the track. We’ll turn our attention to Homestead.”

Notes:

● Herbst finished third in Stage 1 to earn eight bonus points.

● Ty Gibbs won the Super Start Batteries 188 at Daytona Presented by O’Reilly to score his first career Xfinity Series victory. His margin of victory over second-place Austin Cindric was 1.726 seconds.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 14 laps.

● Only 30 of the 40 drivers in the Super Start Batteries 188 at Daytona Presented by O’Reilly finished on the lead lap.

● Cindric remains the championship leader after Daytona with a 24-point advantage over second-place Harrison Burton.

Next Up:

The next event on the Xfinity Series schedule is the Contender Boats 250 on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. EST with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

