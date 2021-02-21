RCR Post Race Report - Super Start Batteries 188 at Daytona

"Man, what a race. Our TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro was better than the end result shows, but overall, it was a strong night for our No. 2 team. Despite barely sneaking through the leaders wrecking at the end of stage one to battling a tight handling condition on the right handers, we put ourselves in striking position all day, earned a good amount of stage points, and definitely were a top-five car at the very least. Unfortunately, a left front flat tire during the first green-white-checkered hurt our chances at the end and took away an even better finish. The final two laps were crazy, but to restart from 31st and gain 18 spots to finish 13th is a great rebound for the TaxSlayer team. We definitely are going to be able to win a road course race this year and we are still off to a great start to the season."