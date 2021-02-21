Ty Gibbs, who made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut, took the race lead in the second NASCAR overtime to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on the Daytona road course.

“This is like a dream come true,” Gibbs told FS1 post-race.

With his win, Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in their series debut and the first to win in their series debut before racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Gibbs, who is the grandson of car owner Joe Gibbs, gained five spots on the overtime restart before reaching the third turn. Driver No. 54 led 14 of the 56 lap race.

Rounding out the top five were Austin Cindric in second, Daniel Hemric in third, Brandon Jones in fourth and Jeb Burton in fifth.

AJ Allmendinger, who was on of the favorites to win finished 35th after he and Austin Cindric made contact coming to the finish line for the completion of Stage 1. They made contact and the contact sent Allmendinger into the grass, tearing up the front of Allmendinger’s car. Cindric’s car was also damaged in the incident.

“He drove me down to the grass,” Cindric said on his team radio after the contact. “I don’t like that. It’s Stage 1. I don’t want to do that.”

Rounding out the top ten were Harrison Burton in sixth, Miguel Paludo in seventh, Brandon Brown in eighth, Justin Haley in ninth and Jeremy Clements in tenth.

Notable Riley Herbst finished 38th. Herbst was running fourth coming to the end of Stage1 when he ran into the grass to avoid from hitting AJ Allmendinger’s car and his got torn up by the grass.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to Homestead-Miami Speedway next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric

Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs