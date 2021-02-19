Brett Moffitt Starts From Pole at Daytona Road Course After Best-Ever Xfinity Finish

Brett Moffitt and the Quartz Hill Records / Nate Barnes No.02 Chevrolet will start from the pole this Saturday in the Super Start Batteries 188 at the Daytona Road Course. This will mark the first ever race that Our Motorsports will take the initial green flag from the pole position in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race. This Saturday’s race will come off of an exciting best-ever finish of 2nd for the No.02 Our Motorsports team last week at the season opening race at Daytona.

Sponsor Quartz Hill Records will be represented in a yellow, red, and black scheme highlighting fast-rising country artist Nate Barnes with the hood adorning the artwork for his debut single, “You Ain’t Pretty.” Barnes’ “You Ain’t Pretty” has already earned over 14 million TikTok streams and debuted as the #2 Most Added Country Song in the U.S. this week. Quartz Hill Records is a Nashville-based record label helmed by former BBR Music Group Benny Brown, former BBR Music Group CFO Paul Brown, and hit songwriter Jason Sellers.

Looking back at last week:

Last week, Moffitt finished in the runner-up position at the biggest race of the season, which was already a big story for the Chris Our owned team, but the team also recorded its first ever stage win in the second stage at Daytona. Crew Chief Joe Williams put the team in a position to win late in the race, with the No.02 leading six laps total and only 0.104 seconds short of the victory. That finish marks Moffitt’s best-ever finish in his 33rd Xfinity Series start, and Our Motorsports’ best finish in just their second-ever season.

In his words:

Driver Brett Moffit:

“I really like the new course at Daytona. I had a good run in the trucks there last year and Andy Lally had a phenomenal run with Our Motorsports last year, so my expectations are very high for this weekend. I know there will be a lot of eyes on us after our strong run last weekend and we want to do all we can to keep impressing. Starting from the pole, even through a random draw, shows that we are running with the people we want to be racing each week and shows just how hard our team has worked to continue improving our program. I’m excited to get this No.02 Chevy on track for Quartz Hill Records and I hope everyone checks out Nate Barnes’ music, it means a lot to have them supporting our team.”

Past Results at the Daytona Road Course for Our Motorsports:

Last year, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ only-ever race at the Daytona Road Course, Andy Lally piloted the 02 Chevrolet for Our Motorsports, starting 6th and finishing 5th. This year, Lally will be piloting the No.99 Energy Air Inc Chevrolet for BJ McLeod Motorsports with technical assistance from Our Motorsports, with Moffitt running the full season in the No.02 Chevy.



Tune in:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Our Motorsports are headed back to Daytona International Speedway this week for the Super Start Batteries 188 on Saturday, February 20th for the first road course race of the season. Fans can catch the action on FS1, MRN/Sirius XM NASCAR, and other local radio affiliates at 5pm and by following Our Motorsports on social media.

Our Motorsports PR