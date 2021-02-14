NXS: Austin Cindric wins Xfinity series opener at Daytona

Austin Cindric won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.



The reigning Xfinity series champion held off the field in an overtime restart to win.



“What a way to kick off the season,” Cindric told FS1 post-race.



Saturday’s victory at Daytona is Cindric’s ninth Xfinity Series win of his career. He’ll also make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Sunday’s Daytona 500.



Rounding out the top five were Brett Moffitt in second, Harrison Burton in third, Jeb Burton in fourth and AJ Allmendinger in fifth.



Harrison Burton, who finished third gave him his third top-five finish in all three of his starts.



The overtime restart was set up by a crash that occurred when Jeb Burton got into Landon Cassill and sent Cassill into the wall. Tommy Joe Martins was also involved in the crash.



Some favorites to win the race were taken out in a crash with 14 laps to go. Ty Dillion made contact with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric. Justin Haley, Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst were among those involved in the incident as well.



“I’m sorry guys,” Ty Dillion told his team on the radio after the crash.



Rounding out the top ten were Brandon Brown in sixth, Myatt Snider in seventh, Brandon Gdovic in eighth, Daniel Hemric in ninth and Jason White in tenth.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race on the Daytona road course next Saturday at 5 p.m. Eastern on FS1.



Stage 1 Winner: Brandon Jones

Stage 2 Winner: Brett Moffitt

Race Winner: Austin Cindric