John Rich's Redneck Riviera Whiskey Partners with Jeffrey Earnhardt as an associate sponsor for full season

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that Redneck Riviera Whiskey, created by legendary country music artist John Rich of Big & Rich, will serve as an associate sponsor on Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 0 Chevrolet for the entire NASCAR Xfinity Series season.



Earnhardt returns to JDM full-time with primary partner, ForeverLawn, after running the majority of the schedule in 2020. This new partnership with John Rich and Redneck Riviera Whiskey will showcase their brand of premium spirits prominently on the C-Post of Earnhardt’s Camaro.



Redneck Riviera celebrates the men and women who make America the greatest nation in the world. It’s based on not only a work ethic that’s second to none, but also a passion for making the most of every moment.



A pairing of Earnhardt and Rich is one that is sure to resonate as a fan favorite combination, highlighting both country music and NASCAR racing. As an avid fan of the brand, the move makes perfect sense to Earnhardt.



“Whether I’m having a bonfire with my buddies or relaxing after a race, Redneck Riviera Whiskey always pairs well. I am proud to partner with John Rich and his brand to promote their awesome lineup of spirits. I love their whiskey and I know my fans will love it as well. Nothing beats their vanilla honey smoothness and subtle oak finish. Whatever the occasion might be, Redneck Riviera starts the party off right.”



Order Redneck Riviera products on the web by visiting their official website at www.redneckriviera.com.



The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on February 13th.



