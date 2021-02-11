NFL’s Antonio Williams ready to hit the ground running with Joe Graf Jr.

Big things are happening for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf Jr.



Less than a week after officially announcing his return to SS GreenLight Racing for a sophomore season, National Football League (NFL) player and Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams has announced he will become a partner in Graf Jr.’s racing platform beginning with Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.



A friendship that was sparked through a mutual friend, Williams has committed himself to helping Graf expand his current relationships in the sport, while also bringing new interest to Graf and his team through his current connections and visions.



Williams will be heavily involved in Graf’s day-to-day business interactions, while also playing a key role as a supporter of his racing endeavors by attending races, including this weekend’s season-opener at Daytona.



Together, the two are focused on Graf reaching the pinnacle of the sport, the NASCAR Cup Series in the near future.



“I’m so excited to work with Antonio,” said Graf Jr., driver of the No. 07 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet Camaro. “Not only is he a NASCAR fan, but he has quickly gone to work behind the scenes as an investor and partner in my racing platform and is eager to expand his responsibilities as the season gets underway.



“He has a lot of fresh and unique ideas, as well as a huge following and relationships he plans to bring to NASCAR. He’s someone who is determined to give nothing less than 150 percent in his role and make a difference both on and off the race track. We are going to have a lot of fun intertwining our two worlds.”



With a lot of hype around NASCAR entering the 2021 season, Williams felt the timing was perfect.



“NASCAR is going through a huge transition right now and it feels like the right opportunity for me to get involved and be a partner,” said Williams. “I am extremely happy and excited to be an investor with Joe Graf Jr. and his platforms.



“Getting to know him as a person, not only as an athlete but on a friendship level has been great and I couldn’t think of another up-and-coming driver with my same initiatives to partner with.”



Williams, 23, who resides near Durham, N.C. has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and rekindling his passion for the sport with his new involvement with Graf has huge potential.



“Growing up as a kid, watching NASCAR and being a fan with my grandfather is something that I will always cherish and remember,” Williams added. “Now, being able to be involved on an investor level means so much to me. Joe and I share many things from an athlete standpoint and a personal level.



“From sharing the same sports psychologist to striving to be the best versions of ourselves in our particular field is what makes this relationship special. I look forward to working with Joe and being a part of his journey.



“The sky is the limit, and we have big things planned for the future.” Williams is already scoring touchdowns with Graf Jr. He was instrumental in bringing Z Grills, the wood pellet grill manufacturer to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



“The entire team worked really hard on this deal,” sounded Williams. We are working really to bring more sponsors to the platform.”



For more on Antonio Williams like him on Facebook (Antonio Williams), follow him on Twitter (@A_B_Williams26) and Instagram (@antonio_williams35).



For more on Joe Graf Jr visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).



For more on SS GreenLight Racing, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@SSGLR0708) and visit their website at SSGreenLight.com.



SS Green LIght Racing PR