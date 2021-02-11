Jordan Anderson Racing Partners with Exploria Resorts for Daytona Speedweeks.

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) and Club Exploria, LLC, developer of the vacation ownership brand, Exploria Resorts, announced today a partnership that will make Exploria Resorts the official hospitality partner of JAR throughout 2021 Daytona Speedweeks.



As a part of the new partnership, Exploria Resorts will serve as an associate sponsor on the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS during the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 on February 13th at the famed Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in Daytona Beach, Florida.



With a recent schedule change, Exploria Resorts will also hold a presence on the JAR entry during the following weekend’s twists and turns of the DIS Road Course on February 20th.



“We’re excited for this partnership and to host the JAR team at our Grand Seas by Exploria Resorts location in Daytona Beach. We love to create memorable moments for our guests – it’s what drives our team every day. Bringing families together on vacation is truly at the heart of what we do” commented Dan Pesko, VP Sales & Marketing.



Exploria Resorts boasts seven vacation destination resorts throughout the United States including Grand Seas in Daytona Beach. Other Florida resort locations include Orlando and New Smyrna Beach with additional resorts located in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Missouri.



Anderson, who takes great pride in family time, is excited to have the opportunity to partner with a family-friendly vacation ownership group.



“Family has been a huge part of JAR since its inception in 2018, and to partner with a resort company like Exploria Resorts which focuses around creating a memorable family experience, makes for a perfect pairing for my entire race team family,” said Owner/Driver Jordan Anderson.



“After spending a long day at the racetrack, it is a sense of peace knowing JAR has the fine accommodations of Grand Seas by Exploria Resorts to come back to each night throughout Daytona Speedweeks.”



This partnership is not just contained to JAR. Friends and fans of JAR are invited to also enjoy benefits of this exclusive partnership by claiming a 31% savings off a vacation getaway to Grand Seas by Exploria Resorts by visiting the Fans of JAR page at the link below.



Both the NXS Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 on February 13th and the NXS Daytona Road Course race on February 20th will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports App at 5:00 p.m. ET. Both races will also be broadcast on the Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio Channel 90.



