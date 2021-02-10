Tufco Flooring, David’s Electric, and Skuttle Tight to join Little’s NXS schedule

Announced today, BJ McLeod Motorsports and Jesse Little reveal the sponsors that will adorn the No. 78 NXS car throughout the 2021 season, including Tuffco Flooring, David’s Electric, and Skuttle Tight starting.

Tufco has a rich history serving the demanding needs of the food processing industry. They’ve formulated specialized resins that can hold up to a wide array of abuse. From thermal shock, forklift traffic, chemical spills to slip and safety issues, they have a solution that will last for years. This has allowed them to further solve problems found in pharmaceutical, automotive, and manufacturing facilities, as well as commercial real estate and other types of facilities.

"Tufco Flooring is excited to be partnering again with Jesse Little and also his new team with BJ McLeod," Mike Case, President of Tufco Flooring said.

David's Electric welcomes the opportunity to partner with Jesse Little and B.J. McLeod Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Season. "The Xfinity Series with Jesse Little is the perfect arena for David's Electric to market our company and build our brand. We look forward to working with and supporting Jesse and the team during the 2021 season," said David Poerio, owner David's Electric.

For over 25 years, David's Electric of London Kentucky has been Central Kentucky's premier Commercial Electrical contractor specializing in hotel construction projects. David's Electric highly skilled team can provide the expertise to customize a solution for your company’s new construction, systems upgrades or preventive maintenance needs, no matter how big or small the electrical job. Their team takes tremendous pride in getting the job done on time and within budget.

Skuttle Tight is a new R-40 insulated attic access system which is easy to install. It can be installed in new construction or retro-fitted in an existing building. The Skuttle Tight system is lightweight, paintable and exceeds normal code requirements. Whether it's installing in new construction or replacing that old drafty attic hatch, Skuttle Tight is America's premier attic entry system manufacturer. Skuttle Tight is based in Willmar, MN.

"We are very excited here at Skuttle Tight to once again partner with Jesse Little and his new team with BJ McLeod Motorsports for the 2021 season,” said President Chad Kompelien. “We have been with Jesse for the last four seasons in the (Camping World) Trucks Series and the Xfinity series, and we value the great relationship with Jesse and his desire and focus to succeed in NASCAR.”