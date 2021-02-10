Shriners Hospitals for Children joins Jesse Little for Multiple Races

Jesse Little and BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announce today a partnership with Shriners Hospitals for Children® for the 2021 NXS season, starting at Daytona International Speedway on February, 13, 2021. With this partnership, Little is kicking off an annual campaign to highlight patients of the pediatric health care system in order to drive donations to help provide the highest quality care to children, in addition to conducting innovative research to discover new knowledge that improves the quality care and quality of care and quality of life of children and families.

"I can't express how excited I am to have Shriners Hospitals for Children back on board for multiple races this year,” said Jesse Little. “We were able to partner for one race last year and it was an incredible experience allowing us to raise almost 25K+ in donations to Shriners Hospitals. That is what I'm most looking forward to this year, is utilizing BJ’s program and platform he has built in the Xfinity series to generate as much awareness to our donation campaign as possible. We are really hoping to exceed expectations on the racetrack as well!”

“We are excited to team up with Jesse as he races in support of our life-changing mission,” said James R. “Jim” Smith, Imperial Potentate of Shriners International and CEO of Shriners Hospitals for Children. “Our healthcare system has helped nearly 1.5 million children, including Jesse’s cousin, April. We are proud of Jesse for sharing his family’s story of how Shriners Hospitals have made a difference in their lives, and we are appreciative of his fundraising efforts to help us provide outstanding specialty care to children, regardless of their families’ ability to pay.”

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research, and outstanding medical education. With locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Shriners Hospitals for Children provides advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families' ability to pay.

Little, the son of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Chad Little, will embark on his second full-time NXS season starting at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday February13, 2021. The 2015 NASCAR NEXT Alumni driver enters his sixth year competing in one of NASCAR's National Series. Last season as a NXS rookie, the Sherrills Ford, North Carolina. native impressed, scoring 10 top-15 finishes, 2 top-10 finishes and finishing 19th in NXS driver points.

In addition to a primary sponsorship at Daytona International Speedway on February 13th, Shriners Hospitals for Children will be onboard as a primary sponsor throughout the season, in multiple races, to be determined.

The 33-race NXS season will begin at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN Radio.

BJMM PR