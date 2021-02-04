PristineAuction.com joins Joe Gibbs Racing sponsor lineup

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today PristineAuction.com will join their sponsorship lineup for 2021. PristineAuction.com will be an associate sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) with Christopher Bell on the No. 20 and will be featured as a primary sponsor for two races with Ty Gibbs at Phoenix Raceway in March for the ARCA Menards Series event and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race.

“As a race fan, I’ve been following Christopher Bell’s career for many years,” said Jared Kavlie, President and Founder of PristineAuction.com. “A couple of years back, Christopher teamed up with Chad Boat and CB Industries to run several key dirt races. We have been a longtime supporter and sponsor of Chad and his team which allowed us to also partner up with Christopher. Through this partnership we have had the privilege of getting to know Christopher both on and off the track. We are excited to expand that partnership by joining the Joe Gibbs Racing family for the 2021 season.”

PristineAuction.com was founded in 2010 and is a family owned and operated consignment based online auction headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, specializing in autographed memorabilia, sports cards, coins, art and collectables. PristineAuction.com first teamed up with Christopher Bell in 2019.

“Jared from PristineAuction.com and I have had a relationship for a number of years now,” said Christopher Bell. “It’s been really fun to watch PristineAuction.com grow to where it is today. Jared is a true sports fan who turned his passion into his job. I’m excited to grow the Pristine brand and hopefully build a lasting relationship with Jared and the group.”

PristineAuction.com is expanding their presence in the racing world in 2021. The PristineAuction.com colors will be showcased on JGR’s NXS No. 54 Toyota Supra as Ty Gibbs makes a run at earning the rookie-of-the-year title.

“I’m pumped to have the opportunity to carry PristineAuction.com on my ARCA Menards and Xfinity Series cars at Phoenix,” said Ty Gibbs. “I love racing in Phoenix and to have their support means a lot to me.”

JGR PR