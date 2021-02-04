Larry's Lemonade Returns to Brandonbilt Motorsports in 2021

Brandonbilt Motorsports (BMS) announces today the return of Larry’s Lemonade to the No. 68 Chevrolet as a primary partner for multiple races during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season.



The Yorktown, Virginia based brewing company will kick off its 2021 partnership with driver, Brandon Brown and the No. 68 team when their new livery hits the track for the NXS season opener at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 13, for the "Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300."



“I’m ecstatic to have Larry’s Lemonade back on board our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for the second year-in-a-row," said Brown. "The competitiveness of our No. 68 program in 2020 was the best that it’s ever been and that's all because of great partners like Larry's Lemonade. The success that we've already had together is a great precursor for what's to come." Brown continued by saying, "I’m honored that everyone at Larry’s Lemonade believes in our team and I’m excited for the chance to be able to put them in Victory Lane this season.”



Together in 2020, Larry’s Lemonade and BMS recorded two Top-10 finishes and led multiple laps, as the team went on to secure their first NXS playoff berth and closed out the season 11th in the overall NXS championship points standings.



You can catch the No. 68 Larry’s Lemonade Chevrolet on track at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 13 at 5 p.m. ET for the NXS season opening "Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300," airing live on FS1.



To lean more about Larry's Lemonade, visit www.thelarryslemonade.com or follow them on social media: Facebook at @larryshardlemonade, Instagram at @thelarryslemonade and Twitter at @Larrys_Lemonade

BMS PR.