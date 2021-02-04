Foreverlawn partners with Jeffrey Earnhardt for majority of the 2021 season

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that ForeverLawn, the leading synthetic turf producer in the country, will serve as Jeffrey Earnhardt’s primary sponsor for the majority of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.



ForeverLawn’s first foray into the NASCAR world was last season as part of a three-race deal with Earnhardt and the No. 0 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway. This season, ForeverLawn has signed on for many additional races, covering over half of the schedule.



The expansion of ForeverLawn’s support underscores their belief in the fourth-generation driver and grandson of NASCAR Hall of Fame member, Dale Earnhardt. In December, it was announced that Jeffrey Earnhardt would be returning to the seat of the No. 0 Camaro full-time and compete for a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs. Earnhardt’s team is ready to get the season started off in a big way and has high expectations to deliver with on-track results.



Jeffrey Earnhardt was quoted saying “I am very proud to represent all of the great people at ForeverLawn this season. Their core leadership team shares the same values as my crew and I, and we were able to share a special bond over the three races we had together. With the start of the season just around the corner, I couldn’t be more excited to get down to Daytona and lay the foundation for what I think will be my best season yet. We are here to make a statement this year, and I think we can kick some serious grass!”



Earnhardt’s season-best runs in 2020 were an eleventh-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October and a twelfth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in June.



The first races for ForeverLawn will be at Daytona International Speedway on both the superspeedway and road course configurations. Further sponsorship announcements for Earnhardt will be in the forthcoming weeks.



For more information about ForeverLawn products or business opportunities, call ForeverLawn at 330.499.8873, or visit foreverlawn.com.



The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on February 13th. To keep up with Jeffrey Earnhardt, follow his social media pages @JEarnhardt1 and visit his official website at www.JeffreyEarnhardt.com. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM



