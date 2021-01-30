Martins Motorsports to complete full-time in 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martins Motorsports will compete full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021, with Tommy Joe Martins as the primary driver for the number #44 Chevrolet. AAN Adjusters, Gilreath Farms Red Angus, & Market Rebellion will all return as multi-race sponsors.

Veteran Crew Chief Buddy Sisco will continue with the team in the same role, while Tommy Joe has moved to Mooresville, NC to take on a full time position as the team’s General Manager. Martins has previously worked as a racing instructor at Ron Fellows Performance Driving School at Spring Mountain in Las Vegas, NV.

“It was a tough decision,” Martins said. “I’ve loved my time at Spring Mountain – and I still plan on working there some when I can. But MMS is the focus this year. Growing and strengthening this team for the future, & helping Buddy however I can.”

The 2020 campaign set career highs for Martins with 15 top-20’s, 9 top-15’s, and a first ever top-10 finish at Texas Motor Speedway in the fall. Martins finished 20th in the season driver standings.

Prior to the 2020 season Martins had run part time in the Xfinity Series since 2017, running 46 total races for both BJ McLeod Motorsports & MBM Motorsports with a best finish of 11th at Iowa Speedway in 2017 for BJMM.

But the 2020 season got off to a rocky start for the new team.

“Going into last year we weren’t totally sure what the expectations would be,” Martins said. “We struggled to get going – I think we were as low as 35th in the standings mid-season. It was so amazing to see it all come together & a lot of that has to do with the effort of Buddy [Sisco] and the rest of our guys.”

Martins’ #44 will carry the black & white colors of AAN Adjusters at the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The Knoxville, TN based Insurance Adjusting Firm has been a sponsor of Martins since Bristol in 2018.

“Having Ken Gilreath & AAN back on the car was critical to all this. 2020 was a tough year for everyone. Knowing they’re sticking by us & wanting to do more with MMS – that just means so much to me and the team,” Martins said.

A new partner in 2020, Market Rebellion - a premier stock trading education site, will also be back on the #44 machine in 2021 with a schedule to be released at a later date.

“One of the coolest parts of last year was the new sponsors we had join us,” Martins said. “First Skyview Partners & they introduced us to Market Rebellion, who have really enjoyed getting into the sport, learning more about it, and using it as a promotional tool for a really awesome site. We’re thrilled to have them back.”

Tommy Joe is openly realistic at how the expectations have changed for the team.

“At the end of last year we showed up every race expecting to finish top-15,” Martins said. “But the series is tougher than ever this year. I think there’s gonna be something like 43 full time entries. That’s wild. I mean we only start 36 cars every week. Top20’s & top15’s are still the goal but we know it’s going to be a challenging year with the depth of the field. We’re ready to take it on.”

Fans can follow along with the team all season long on twitter @TeamMartins & @TommyJoeMartins on twitter, instagram, & facebook. More information about AAN Adjusters & Gilreath Farms Red Angus can be found at aanadjusters.com & gilreathfarms.com. Find more advanced trading advice through marketrebellion.com.

TJM PR