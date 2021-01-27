Ty Dillon Joins Driver Lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Team

Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that Ty Dillon will drive the team’s No. 54 Toyota Supra in select NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2021, including the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 13. Beyond Daytona, Dillon’s Xfinity Series schedule currently includes races at Homestead-Miami Speedway (February 27), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 6) and Talladega Superspeedway (April 24).

Dillon, a native of Lewisville, North Carolina, has made more than 350 starts across NASCAR’s three national series. His resume includes an Xfinity Series victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2014 and top-five finishes in the points standings in each of his three fulltime seasons in the series. Dillon has spent the past four years competing fulltime in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“I am so thankful and excited for the opportunity to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota,” Dillon said. “They have been on top of the sport for a long time and this is a great opportunity for me to go prove that I am a winner and show what I know I can do in a race car.”

The team also confirmed that the Xfinity Series’ all-time wins leader Kyle Busch will drive the No. 54 Supra at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 20), Circuit of the Americas (May 22), Texas Motor Speedway (June 12), Nashville Superspeedway (June 19) and Road America (July 3). Two-time Xfinity Series champion Martin Truex Jr. will pilot the No. 54 for the series’ second trip to Atlanta on July 10. Denny Hamlin will take the reins for the annual Labor Day weekend race at Darlington Raceway where he owns five Xfinity Series wins. Earlier this week, JGR announced that development driver Ty Gibbs will also drive the No. 54 Supra in select Xfinity Series races this season.

“Ty Dillon is going to be a great addition to our Xfinity lineup,” said Steve de Souza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “Ty has a lot of experience across the board and that will definitely be an asset to our whole group as we get going this season.”

Sponsorship and the remainder of the No. 54 Supra team’s schedule will be announced at a later date.

JGR PR