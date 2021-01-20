Jeremy Clements Racing Re-energized to return to XFINITY Series Playoffs in 2021

Jeremy Clements Racing will once again compete full-time for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship in 2021. Jeremy will wheel the #51 Camaro into his 11th XFINITY Series season for the family-run, single-car independent team. JCR will be powered by primary sponsors All-South Electric, One-Stop Convenience Stores, First Pacific Funding, Diecast Kings and Wealth Accelerators through select races during the 33-event season.



"I am SO ready to get back on track! This off-season has gone by quick and can't any happier with the sponsors we have locked in so far for 2021." Clements said. "It is a blessing for sure to have Chuck Koon and his ASE Racing team back for at least 10 races. We are also grateful that we are partnering again with First Pacific Funding and Diecast Kings for multiple races and bringing on new partners Wealth Accelerators for Homestead. Plus, my longtime friends and supporters Scott and Dawn Ward from One-Stop Convenience Stores are going to help us out again this year too. And to top it off the great people at Whitetail Smokeless will be on board with us as an associate sponsor for the whole season." Clements went on to say. "It has also been hectic around the shop. So, having Mark Setzer come on board as my new Crew Chief has helped with us getting ready for Daytona and the season," Clements added.



JCR will have continued associate sponsor backing from Zmax Race Products, Fox Sports Spartanburg, Elite Towing & Recovering, ChaLew Performance, Tritec, Carolina Driveline, Wix Filters, Circle Body Shop, and Cometic Gaskets.



JCR is STill aggressively seeking sponsorship to fill out the remainder of Please reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for More information.



The 33-race NXS season will begin with the Beef, Its What for Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN Radio.



JCR PR