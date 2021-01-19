Vinnie Miller runs part time schedule at BJ McLeod Motorsports in 2021

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Vinnie Miller will return to the team with a part time schedule in the No. 99 NASCAR Xfinity Series entry in 2021.

Miller, who is no stranger to BJMM, signed with the team entering the 2019 season and had his career-best finish of 11th that year at Daytona International Speedway.

“I’m looking forward to my fourth year at BJMM,” says Miller. “Although I won’t be competing full-time this year, I’m excited to get the season started and continue to actively search for sponsorship to add races on to the limited schedule I already have.”

“Having Vinnie return to drive for us is something I’m really proud of,” says BJ McLeod. “He’s been with us for three years and is a part of the family and foundation that our team has built on.”

This year will be Miller’s fourth competing in the NXS. Miller is well He grew up racing on the short tracks of Michigan and has ARCA Menards experience.

BJ McLeod Motorsports will once again field three full-time NXS entries in 2021. In addition, BJ and Jessica (McLeod) have partnered with Matt Tifft to form Live Fast Motorsports (LFM), operating under the charter that Tifft and McLeod obtained alongside Joe Falk. LFM will field the No. 78 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with a strategic partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing.

The 33-race NXS season will begin with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN Radio.

Sponsorship and other details regarding Miller’s 2021 NXS season with BJMM will be announced at a later date. For more information about BJ McLeod Motorsports, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.bjmcleodmotorsports.com.

BJMM PR