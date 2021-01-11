RSS Racing Switching to Ford in 2021

RSS Racing is thrilled to announce it has joined the Ford racing team in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Ryan Sieg will drive the #39 Ford Mustang for the full 33 race schedule with primary sponsor CMR Construction and Roofing. The team will be powered by Roush Yates engines.

After over 10 seasons with Chevrolet the team decided to make the switch this off season. “I would like to thank Chevrolet and ECR for a great run, but it was time for something new.” commented driver Ryan Sieg. “We are a small family owned race team so to have this opportunity to align ourselves with Roush Yates and Ford it is truly incredible.

Sieg and the RSS Racing team are coming off a career season where he recorded 7 top 5 finishes and ended the season in the top 10 in points. The season opening race for the XFINITY Series will be February 13th.

RSS Racing PR