Tyler Reddick to run 2nd car for Our Motorsports at Daytona

Our Motorsports is excited to announce that the organization will field two full time teams in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Following a successful 2020 season with Brett Moffitt as the primary driver, multiple opportunities provided the perfect scenario for expansion.

“We want to build on the momentum that Brett and the Our Motorsports crew provided us in 2020,” said team owner Chris Our. “We’ve moved in a larger shop and are putting the people and equipment in place to be a fixture in the series for years to come.” As reported earlier, Moffitt will return to Our Motorsports as the full-time driver of the car 02 in 2021.

Two-time series champion Tyler Reddick will join Our Motorsports to drive the team’s second Camaro ZL1 at the season opener at DAYTONA. This will mark Reddick’s first start in the series since 2019 where he finished the season in victory lane as both race winner and series champion. “I’m very thankful to Our Motorsports for the opportunity and am looking forward to partnering with Brett to get the season off to a solid start,” said Reddick.

Announcements will be made at a later day with the driver line up and sponsor partners for the second Our Motorsports entry. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for select races.

The 2021 season opens with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at DAYTONA. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 13 at 5:00pm ET. The event will be televised live on Fox Sports 1.

Our Motorsports PR