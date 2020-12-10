Richard Childress Racing and TaxSlayer Extend Partnership in 2021 with Myatt Snider

TaxSlayer, a leading online professional tax and financial company, will continue its partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Myatt Snider in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series. The second-year RCR driver will compete full-time in the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro with returning crew chief, Andy Street.



"We're excited to continue our partnership with Myatt Snider and Richard Childress Racing to engage NASCAR fans across America," said TaxSlayer President and CEO, Brian Rhodes. "It's our goal to provide taxpayers with a high-quality, low-cost tax prep option so that they can file quickly and get back to the things they enjoy like watching NASCAR. We have been impressed with Myatt Snider both on and off the track and look forward to continuing our success in 2021."



TaxSlayer is a family-owned and operated company focused on providing customers with a remarkable tax filing experience. Founded over 50 years ago in Augusta, Georgia, TaxSlayer has evolved into an innovative tax preparation and financial technology company that retains its founder's commitment to its employees, customers and community.



"We're proud to be continuing our relationship with both Myatt Snider and TaxSlayer for the 2021 season," said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. "TaxSlayer is a great tax and financial company, who prides themselves on being family-focused, much like RCR. We're looking forward to showing our fans the benefits of using TaxSlayer, as we approach both the racing season and tax season. I know that Myatt will do a great job representing both TaxSlayer and RCR on and off the racetrack."



Snider, a talented short track racer and road course competitor with experience racing overseas in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, accumulated two top-five and three top-10 finishes under the RCR banner in 2020 while competing in a partial schedule for the Welcome, North Carolina-based team.



"I was so thankful last season to run a part-time schedule with RCR, but knowing I'm going to be racing full-time now with a chance to compete for a championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series means the world to me," said Snider. "I can't thank Richard Childress, everyone at RCR and ECR, my family, and TaxSlayer enough for believing in me. Between the quality of people and resources available to me at RCR and Chevrolet, I will have all the tools I need to succeed. I had a lot of success with the No. 2 early in my racing career, so it's really special to have the opportunity to compete with that number again, especially with all the history it has at RCR."



"I am so excited and appreciative to have TaxSlayer back on board with us for the 2021 season," Snider continued. "Despite how crazy last season was, we were able to still accomplish some incredible feats together like winning the pole at Daytona and contending for wins throughout the season. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together in 2021, starting at Daytona."



To learn more about TaxSlayer, visit www.taxslayer.com.



RCR PR