BJ McLeod Motorsports Taps Jesse Little for No. 78 NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Jesse Little will join the team's driver roster. Little will drive the No.78 Chevrolet Camaro full-time in the upcoming 2021 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) season.

Little, the son of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Chad Little, will embark on his second full-time NXS season starting at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday February13, 2021. The 2015 NASCAR NEXT Alumni driver enters his sixth year competing in one of NASCAR's National Series. Last season as a NXS rookie, the Sherrills Ford N.C. native impressed, scoring 10 top-15 finishes, 2 top-10 finishes and finishing 19th in NXS driver points.

'We're excited to have Jesse join our organization," said BJ McLeod. "He is a great addition to our team as we continue to grow and improve on and off the track. Jessica and I have great people working with us at BJ McLeod Motorsports and Jesse adds to that. He is a team player with support from fantastic partners, we are looking forward to the journey ahead of us.

"BJ & Jessica (McLeod) have placed and amazing opportunity in front of me," said Jesse Little. "The strides that BJ McLeod Motorsports has made since its inception just a few short years ago are incredible. As the motorsports landscape continues to shift, I felt that it was important to align myself with an organization that acknowledges that shift and is working hard to improve all aspects if the organization. The foundation that has been laid by those before me, and those currently here is solid and we're going to build on that foundation in a big way this year. I can't wait to get started."

"I'm really excited and looking forward to working with my existing partners including Shriners Hospitals for children, Tufco Flooring, Skuttle tight and Visit Kingsport during the 2021 season and bringing them to my new Xfinity program," Jesse continued. I also hope to run a few Cup series races in 2021 with Live Fast Racing and BJ McLeod if I'm able to pull together additional partnerships."

BJ McLeod Motorsports will once again field three full-time NXS entries in 2021. In addition, BJ and Jessica (McLeod) have partnered with Matt Tifft to form Live Fast Motorsports(LFM), operating under the charter that Tifft and McLeod obtained alongside Joe Falk. LFM will field the No. 78 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with strategic partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing.

The 33-race NASCAR XFINITY Series season will begin at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Saturday February 13, 2021.

Sponsorship for the No.78 Chevrolet Camaro will be announced at a later date.

Jesse Little PR