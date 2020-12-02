Josh Williams Is 3rd-Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award Winner

NASCAR driver Josh Williams has been recognized as the third-quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award winner for his hospital tours benefiting seriously ill children.

Williams, 27, has been a regular visitor to hospitals in racing markets since 2016, when he noticed the positive effect his visits had on a leukemia patient from his home state of Florida. Since then, the driver of the No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet has been making regular visits to children’s hospitals throughout the country.

In the final race of each season, Williams’ car is wrapped with a paint scheme that features the handprints and names of the children he has gotten to know from the locales where he races. Undeterred during the pandemic, Williams has continued his visits via Zoom video conferencing.

Williams was selected for the award by vote of the NMPA membership.

“I am truly honored to even have the opportunity to be a part of this amazing award,” Williams said when he learned of his selection. “Thank you to the National Press Motorsports Association for noticing our hard work to make a difference in so many people’s lives. For the last six years, we have been all over the country trying to make a difference.

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of the Josh Williams Hospital Tour. I am looking forward to continuing and building our tour for many years to come.”

Also receiving votes were Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar and NASCAR team owner Roger Penske, who kept the tradition of the Indianapolis 500 alive despite the absence of fans in the grandstands; and Joey Logano, who donated $22,000 during each week of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff to North Carolina charities supporting children who are homeless, in foster care or aging out of foster care.

Williams is now eligible for the year-end NMPA Pocono Spirit Award, to be voted by NMPA members, as are first-quarter award winner Wood Brothers Racing and second-quarter honoree Bubba Wallace.

NMPA PR