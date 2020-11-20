NASCAR veteran David Starr is launching motorsports’ newest racing podcast, set to debut next month

Starting Dec. 1, “Let’s Go Racing with David Starr” will be available every Tuesday on Apple, Spotify, Google Play, and more.

Starr will be joined by co-hosts Tyler Jones, Radio Host for KLWN Kansas City/Lawrence; and Dominic Aragon, editor-in-chief of The Racing Experts.

Starr is a six-time winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and has competed in all three national NASCAR touring series.

“We’ll be talking about all things racing, life, friendship, and more,” Starr said. “Fans will enjoy the inside scoop and the stories that we will share.”

Jones is the host of the KLWN Morning Show and is a 13-time Native American Journalist Association Award Winner. Jones has also hosted The Jones Report podcast since 2011.

“David represents everything that is right about NASCAR and I’m honored that we get to have a platform to share his stories, connecting with his passionate fan base,” Jones said. “Dominic and I are excited to work together with David, one of the most genuine people the sport has ever seen.”

A member of the National Motorsports Press Association, Aragon brings his experience from working in television and radio in New Mexico, along with managing The Racing Experts since 2010, to the podcast table.

“I’m so excited to get the opportunity to work with David and Tyler,” Aragon said. “I’ve known both of them for almost 10 years, so when we started talking about collaborating, launching a podcast made so much sense. I think everyone will enjoy the platform and stories we will be sharing.”

