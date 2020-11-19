Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber® and Black Rifle Coffee Extend Partnership with Gragson and JRM’s No. 9 Team for 2021

JR Motorsports announced today the return of Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber® Camo and Black Rifle Coffee as co-primary partners aboard Noah Gragson’s No. 9 entry for all 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series events in 2021. The news comes as Gragson wraps up the first year of the trio’s partnership with a standout two-win season and a strong top-five finish in the NXS point standings.

“I’m excited that Bass Pro Shops will continue to support Noah,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr., owner of JR Motorsports. “He really made an impression on Johnny [Morris], Rusty [Sellars], and Evan [Hafer] this past year. Noah put a lot of effort into making that new relationship a successful one. It’s refreshing to watch a driver really invest time in the partners that support JR Motorsports. Everyone at JRM is thankful for the continued support of Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber, and Black Rifle Coffee Company.”

The Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber and Black Rifle Coffee pairing has netted success from the very beginning. Gragson, a 22-year-old Las Vegas native, kicked off the partnership with a victory in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway earlier this year. He followed up with a win at Bristol Motor Speedway en route to a season-ending tally of 17 top-five and 25 top-10 finishes, all career bests. Among the highlights was an impressive string of seven consecutive finishes of eighth or better.

“We think the world of Noah and his passion for racing, which is why we’re excited to keep the momentum going in 2021,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris, an avid racing fan. “We’re also happy to continue alongside our friends at TrueTimber and Black Rifle Coffee, and very grateful and proud to keep rolling with Dale Jr., Kelley and the JR Motorsports team next year.”

With more than 177 retail locations throughout the United States and Canada, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stands as the trusted source for quality fishing, hunting, boating and outdoor sporting goods. TrueTimber®, the proprietary camo brand sold at Bass Pro Shops, provides realistic camouflage patterns that offer better concealment and versatility in the outdoors. Based in Salt Lake City, Black Rifle Coffee is a premium, small-batch, roast-to-order coffee company whose wares are carried at Bass Pro Shops.

“We are thrilled to continue our involvement with JR Motorsports,” said TrueTimber CEO Rusty Sellars. “Noah had a great season and really showed us all just how much potential he has. We love seeing him keep the No. 9 car at the front of the pack and we look forward to his continued success in the 2021 season. We wish JR Motorsports and Noah the best of luck, and we are thrilled to be a part of the team.”

JRM PR