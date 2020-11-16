Jeb Burton to Drive for Kaulig Racing in 2021 with Nutrien Ag Solutions

Kaulig Racing announced today the addition of Jeb Burton to its NASCAR Xfinity Series driver lineup. Burton, son of NASCAR legend Ward Burton, will compete for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship with primary partner Nutrien Ag Solutions.

“Jeb is a hard worker on and off the track,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “He’s a great fit for Kaulig Racing and our partners. I’ve known the Burton family and worked with them back in the 1980’s, so it feels like everything has come full circle. We are going to go out and compete for wins and championships. Jeb is a guy we can build a long term, successful program around.”

This will be Burton’s first full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving for the championship. In his two full-time seasons competing in the NASCAR Truck Series, Burton collected one win (Texas Motor Speedway), 18 top-10 finishes and seven pole awards.

“It’s an honor to have this opportunity driving full-time for Kaulig Racing and Nutrien Ag Solutions,” Burton said. “I’ve worked so hard, not only behind the wheel, to get an opportunity like this, and it couldn’t be more perfect – representing a brand with the same values and beliefs as my family. This partnership represents everything we are, and I can’t thank Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and Nutrien Ag Solutions enough.”

Nutrien Ag Solutions, the world's leading agriculture retail, began its partnership with Kaulig Racing in 2019. Since then, the duo has taken the green flag together in 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series events and has collected five runner-up finishes and 24 top 10s, leading the field for a total of 636 laps.

“Nutrien Ag Solutions is excited to have Jeb behind the wheel of the No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet for the 2021 Season,” said Brent Smith, VP of Marketing, Sustainability + Proprietary Products at Nutrien Ag Solutions. “Both Jeb and his dad Ward are longtime customers of ours and have worked tirelessly on agriculture and forestry conservation and sustainability. We can’t wait to lead the field with Jeb.”

In addition to its primary partnership with Burton, Nutrien Ag Solutions will serve as an associate sponsor at Kaulig Racing and will continue its DocuSeries, “Two-Track Mind,” airing season two in 2021, with Burton’s story.

