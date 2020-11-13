Brett Moffitt To Compete Full Time with Our Motorsports in 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series

Our Motorsports is pleased to announce that Brett Moffitt has re-signed with the team and will compete full time next year in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series. Our Motorsports finished 15th in the series owner points in its maiden season this year, in which Moffitt drove the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro in 29 of its 33 races.



“2020 was a learning year for the entire Our Motorsports operation and the program is now ready to step up to another level,” said Moffitt, who also finished third overall in the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver points for GMS Racing in the No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado. “I’m thankful for the last two seasons with GMS Racing and the support Maury Gallagher, Spencer Gallagher, Ron Booth, Mike Beam and the entire team gave me.”



Statesville, N.C.-based Our Motorsports will maintain its manufacturer affiliation with Chevrolet.



“Brett has been instrumental in helping us build this team from scratch and be competitive,” said Our Motorsports Owner Chris Our. “We’ve challenged each other to turn Our Motorsports into a race-winning organization and we have some exciting things in the works that will help us accomplish that goal together.”



Our Motorsports Crew Chief Joe Williams is slated to return next year in the same role.



“Our Motorsports has made great strides in 2020 and I’m really excited to carry that momentum into 2021 with Brett Moffitt behind the wheel,” said Williams. “Brett is the kind of driver that makes us better as an organization and I am confident in what we can accomplish together next year.”



Fr8Auctions announced last week that the company is sponsoring Moffitt for four Xfinity Series races next season that include both races scheduled for Talladega Superspeedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.



More organization details and additional car sponsors will be announced in the future.

Our Motorsports PR