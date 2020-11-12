Our Motorsports unveiled Thursday that Brett Moffitt will pilot the No. 02 Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2021. The Iowa native made 29 starts with the team in 2020, earning one top-five and seven top 10s.

Moffitt finished his third consecutive full-time season in the NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series with GMS Racing. There, Moffitt posted a victory along with 10 top-five and 16 top 10 finishes and contested for a championship in the season finale at Phoenix. Ultimately, Moffitt finished the season third out of the four Playoff drivers.

“We all believe in winning. We are all competitors and we want to win,” Moffitt told SiriusXMNASCAR on Thursday. “We don’t have the backing that a Joe Gibbs Racing or a Hendrick Motorsports or JRM has, but I believe in the people and I think we’re making the right steps to move forward as competitive as ever.”

Moffit is not a new name in NASCAR.

The 27-year-old has 45 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series spanning from 2014 through 2017 with several teams. The driver from Grimes, Iowa, captured the Truck Series championship in 2018 with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt was asked about how coming up through the sport has worked out for him schedule-wise.

“Yeah. 100%,” said Moffitt. “A crap show is the best way I would describe it. That’s part of the sport. You gotta take the opportunities that are given to you and you gotta weigh those opportunities and see what matters most. I’m not behind schedule by any means if you asked the 16-year-old Brett Moffitt. I’m doing everything I can to serve and be in competitive equipment. I just wanna go out there and race at the end of the day.”

Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing, issued the following statement regarding today’s news:

“Brett Moffitt will not be returning to GMS Racing for the 2021 season. We can't thank Moffitt enough for his commitment to GMS over the past two years. We wish him the best of luck at Our Motorsports next year.”

“I look forward to it,” Moffitt said when asked about building Our Motorsports up. “I look forward to seeing what our potential is with this team. I feel like we’re doing all the right steps, but it is gonna be a challenge, and I look forward to that challenge.”

Crew chief Joe Williams led the No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet from the pit box in 2020. The single-car entry owned by Chris Our featured three other drivers throughout their inaugural season.