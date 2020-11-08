Chevrolet Wins Xfinity Series Mfg. Championship

At the conclusion of the Desert Diamond Casio West Valley 200 at Phoenix Raceway, Chevrolet clinched the Bill France Performance Cup in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). The 2020 achievement marks the 22nd time the Bowtie Brand has captured this prestigious honor, more than any other manufacturer.

The triumph also marks the sixth time Camaro SS has earned the award since becoming Chevrolet’s flagship vehicle in the Xfinity Series in 2013.

"Chevrolet is honored to again win the 2020 Bill France Performance Cup in the NASCAR Xfinity Series” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports. “Thank you to the Chevrolet teams and drivers that generated valuable points that secured this championship for Chevrolet.”

Capping off the regular season, Chevrolet placed more contenders in the Playoffs than any other manufacturer with seven drivers and teams in the running for this year’s title.

Four different Team Chevy drivers were victorious during the year: Justin Allgaier (3 wins), Justin Haley (3 wins), AJ Allmendinger (2 wins), and Noah Gragson (2 wins).

A multitude of Team Chevy members contributed to this special award with valuable points throughout the entire 33-race season.

Chevrolet returns to competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

Team Chevy PR