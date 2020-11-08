Austin Cindric won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race and captured the championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Cindric passed Justin Allgaier on the final lap of the race to win the race and claim his first Xfinity Series championship.

The overtime restart was set up when championship contender Chase Briscoe spun out with just three laps to go. Allgaier would restart in the lead after deciding to stay out under caution. Cindric would came to pit road, giving up his lead. Cindric would restart third.

The two drivers made contact with Noah Grayson coming to the white flag as Cindric made it three wide between Allgaier and Gragson.

“I’m speechless. I’m pretty humbled by the effort,” Cindric told NBCSN post-race.

Rounding out the top five were Noah Gragson in second, Brandon Jones in third, Michael Annett finished fourth and Justin Allgaier finished fifth.

For Cindric, this marks his sixth victory of the 2020 season. Driver No. 22 will return to his Xfinity Series ride next year before going to Cup in 2022.

Chase Briscoe, who won a Xfinity Series-high of nine races, finished ninth.

“Frustrating day,” Briscoe told NBCSN post-race. “I’ve got to do a lot better job coming here. Something about this place I struggle with.”

Rounding out the top ten were Harrison Burton in sixth, Ross Chastain in seventh, Justin Haley in eighth, Chase Briscoe in ninth and Jeremy Clements in tenth.

Harrison Burton, who finished sixth won the rookie of the year title.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will kick off their 2021 season at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 13, 2021.

Stage 1 Winner: Chase Briscoe

Stage 2 Winner: Austin Cindric

Race Winner: Austin Cindric